Army Corporal Leo Barlosky will now be laid to rest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MCADOO, Pa. — A World War II soldier from Carbon County whose remains were missing for decades will now be laid to rest.

Army Corporal Leo Barlosky of Audenried died on July 27, 1942.

Officials say the 24-year-old was captured in the Philippines and died as a prisoner of war.

His remains weren't identified until last year, and his family was recently notified.

Barlosky will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.