Check out some of the plans to ease traffic and parking problems in Jim Thorpe

A major parking and congestion problem in one community in Carbon County may soon have a resolution.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A project that's been in the works for three years to solve parking problems, minimize congestion, and protect pedestrians in Jim Thorpe could soon lead to some changes.

The organization NEPA Alliance authorized an analysis of parking and traffic in the congested downtown of Jim Thorpe. That study was completed earlier this month.

"The reason we brought in a consultant was to have a third party with fresh eyes and a professional to look and see to verify what was wrong which we all knew, but to give us some better insight on what we can do rectify the situation," said Kathy Henderson, director of economic development for the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corporation.

The study found there was a lot of built-up traffic on Susquehanna and Lehigh Streets. It also found that more effective signage for parking and pedestrians needs to be posted.

One family enjoying their time in this tourist town said they always have a problem finding parking.

"The weekends are really busy, and we didn't think it would be this busy today on a Wednesday and there were a lot of cars already parking and over that way," said Cindy Buchvalt from Allentown.

Some recommendations of the action plan include improvements to traffic circulation, parking, pedestrian signage, and traffic and pedestrian pavement markings.

One of the proposed ideas is to add a parking garage with three or four levels in the rear of the county parking lot.

"I think it would be great to improve on the parking situation. I think more people would maybe come up here," said Palmerton resident Nancy Collins.