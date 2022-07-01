Hitting the slopes in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The winter weather was a welcome sight for people on the slopes in Carbon County. Temperatures dipped into the teens at Blue Mountain Resort outside Palmerton, but it didn't keep skiers and snowboarders off the fresh powder.



"It's perfect, I think," said Alessia Smith from Bangor. "It just snowed today, they've got snow blowing. I mean, they're going to open a lot more trails I'm assuming. It's going to be fun."



"It's the place to be, I would say," added Lily Pierson of Nazareth. "No other mountain could ever sway me away from Blue Mountain. It's just great."



At the start of the new year, this didn't seem like a possibility. Warm weather melted snow, despite the resort's efforts to keep the slopes going.



"With the lack of snow, it does tend to keep some of our customer base away," said Bowen Decker, Summit Rental Assistant Manager.



Some were worried their winter weekends were in jeopardy.