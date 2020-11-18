Blue Mountain making snow for the upcoming season

We found snowmaking crews firing up the guns, sending sprays of winter into the blue skies.

PALMERTON, Pa. — Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton is showing signs of winter. The recent cold snap made it possible for snow guns to start making snow to get an early start building the base on eight trails.

"We do have warmer weather on the way, but what we're looking to do is pile up the snow so it insulates, so we can save it the best we can. Of course, being on the East Coast you have to take every chance to make the snow to get ahead of Mother Nature," said Blue Mountain Ski Resort marketing manager Ashley Seier.

We found snowmaking crews firing up the guns, sending sprays of winter into the blue skies, something many winter sport enthusiasts wait for every year.

"People are so excited. It's the hottest news for skiers right now. They're blowing us up with a million questions and we're so excited to get everybody involved and to be able to start opening up the mountain," said Seier.

To keep the numbers low inside, Blue Mountain is working on the outside space, putting tables and chairs out if people want to eat, and also giving them other food options.

"We have new food and beverage software where you can order online and pick up at our eateries and bring it back outside, go tailgate in the parking lot, bring your own lunch and find a table outside. We're really trying to get creative with some workarounds. We also have seven food trucks coming to the mountain this year, so that's going to be another great way to enjoy the outside and grab some lunch."

The resort has transitioned its ticket sales to online and pick up at the mountain to limit contact between guests and employees and will not be doing group sales so that the capacity isn't over the limit on busier days.