Bike tour benefits fallen first responders

The 34th annual "Ben to the Shore" ride is 65 miles in length and starts in Philly, ending in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Every day, no matter the time or weather, Thomas Chew of Franklin Township, near Lehighton, grabs his bike, puts on his helmet, and clips in.

He's training to ride 65 miles from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, New Jersey for the 34th annual "Ben to the Shore."

The charity event financially supports fallen first responders and their families.

"There are over 2,000 riders, sometimes as many as 3,000, and they close the bridge, the Ben Franklin Bridge down, and we have the whole thing to ourselves...It's just a celebration. It is," said Thomas Chew, a member of the Jim Thorpers bicycle team.

All the money raised will go to the families of fallen or critically injured first responders.

Chew is representing the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company as a member of Jim Thorpe's bicycle team.

Team captain Mike Dugan says this ride helps to pay it forward.

"It benefits the people who are keeping you safe at night, whether it's a firefighter, police officer, somebody who works for an ambulance company. When tragedy strikes them, this organization is there for them, just like they're there for you and your family when tragedy strikes you," said Dugan.

Chew joined the Jim Thorpers bicycle team as a way to get in shape. But he says riding a bike for this team is way more than that.

"First responders, they give an awful lot and their families too. We don't want to forget them," Chew said..."We care about them, and so that's what I love about this."