ATV driver charged with homicide

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is charged with homicide for a deadly crash over the weekend in Carbon County involving an ATV.

The crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning on West Main Street in Banks Township, outside Beaver Meadows.

State police say the driver, Joseph Reese, 42, of Hazleton, was under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle crashed and rolled over throwing two passengers. One passenger died. The other suffered minor injuries in the crash in Carbon County.