A win-win: Free food and job opportunity in Lehighton

This is just one of the many free food pantries The Community Mission puts on weekly.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For nearly seven months, the Community Mission has helped feed people in Carbon County and the organization doesn't plan to stop.

The Lehighton Recreation Center parking lot was transformed into a free food pantry to help those in need.

Pastor Bob Alonge, the founder, says when the pandemic first hit, they were distributing 1,000 pounds of food provided by a food bank in the Lancaster area, but that number has gone up

"Now we're out 40,000 pounds a week, so 40,000 pounds in two counties per week. so That's been the way we've been blessing people," said Pastor Alonge.

An associate for Ashley Home Furniture was also there recruiting folks who are looking for a job.

"We know that when the pandemic money runs out, people are going to get back to work and they need jobs and they're offering good jobs and this is what we do as a ministry also we try to link people to community services," Pastor Alonge said.

From grapes to tomatoes, folks in the community were able to choose from a variety of free fruits and vegetables. Many of them say they're thankful for organizations like the Community Mission.

"It's a great help to me. I mean, it's hard to afford the fresh vegetables in the store. They are very expensive, and everybody wants to try eating healthy," said Angela Wychulis from Lehighton.

"Welfare doesn't, they give and they give extra now because of the stimulus and stuff, but it still not enough, and thank God for these places," said Ruth Helmer from Coaldale.