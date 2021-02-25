Residents oppose gravel pit in Bradford County

They are worried about their property values and the noise from the blasting.

ATHENS, Pa. — There is opposition to a plan to put a gravel pit and surface mining operation along the Chemung River in Bradford County.

Residents turned out to an Athens Township Supervisors meeting to voice their concerns.

They say it's a scenic community and they worry about their property values and the noise from the blasting.

"You're still going to have noise. You're still going to have trucks. You're still going to have dust. It's not going to be the scenic tranquil thing that it used to be. We're going to lose that," said Deb Allen of Athens.

The project in Bradford County is still in its very early stages.