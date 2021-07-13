National Weather Service members to head to Bradford County to assess damage

There's a big clean-up ahead in the northern tier after strong storms blew through Monday night.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — People in the northern tier are waking up Tuesday morning to washed-out roads and storm damage.

Monday night's thunderstorms brought down trees and flooded backyards.

Part of Route 220 was washed out in Ulster when Cash Creek overflowed Monday.

That road is shut down between Eagle Lane and Bridge Street.

Viewer photos show flooding north of Troy.

Heavy rain spilled into Sopertown Road.

That road is shut down between Baptist Hill Road and Lodge Hill Road.