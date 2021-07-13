National Weather Service members to head to Bradford County to assess damage

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — People in the northern tier are waking up Tuesday morning to washed-out roads and storm damage.
Monday night's thunderstorms brought down trees and flooded backyards.
Part of Route 220 was washed out in Ulster when Cash Creek overflowed Monday.
That road is shut down between Eagle Lane and Bridge Street.
Viewer photos show flooding north of Troy.
Heavy rain spilled into Sopertown Road.
That road is shut down between Baptist Hill Road and Lodge Hill Road.
A team from the National Weather Service is expected to be in the Troy area on Tuesday to see if a tornado touched down.