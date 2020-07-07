Two dead, two injured after lightning strike in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a lightning strike in Bradford County.
The Bradford County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 that officials were called around 2 p.m. for a report of individuals struck by lightning.
After investigation, the coroner explained that four people were struck by lightning.
Two people were taken to a local hospital and the other two were pronounced dead.
The Bradford County Coroner is working to identify the victims.
New information will be provided as it becomes available.