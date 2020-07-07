x
Two dead, two injured after lightning strike in Bradford County

The Bradford County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 that four people were struck by lightning Monday afternoon and two of them are dead.
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a lightning strike in Bradford County.

The Bradford County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 that officials were called around 2 p.m. for a report of individuals struck by lightning.

After investigation, the coroner explained that four people were struck by lightning.

Two people were taken to a local hospital and the other two were pronounced dead.

The Bradford County Coroner is working to identify the victims.

New information will be provided as it becomes available.