Two dead, two injured after lightning strike in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a lightning strike in Bradford County.

The Bradford County Coroner tells Newswatch 16 that officials were called around 2 p.m. for a report of individuals struck by lightning.

After investigation, the coroner explained that four people were struck by lightning.

Two people were taken to a local hospital and the other two were pronounced dead.

The Bradford County Coroner is working to identify the victims.