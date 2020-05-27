Bradford County reopening

Bradford County is set to enter the green phase on Friday.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — On May 29th, Bradford County will enter the governor's green phase.

The green phase will allow all businesses to reopen with a few restrictions, including how many people are allowed in.

One restaurant owner says the decision couldn't have come sooner.

"It has been a long couple months, it's going to be good to see our customers," said Kevin West the owner of Woody's Ale House.

Kevin West is the owner of Woody's Alehouse in Towanda, he is ready to open up his dining area, which will seat fewer people.

"We are ready, ready to knock it out, we are ready to keep going."

People in Bradford County say they are happy restaurants are fully opening up but say it may be awhile before they consider dining inside.

"Yeah I am looking forward to eating out but it probably won't be for awhile, yeah until I feel safe enough," Joan Abrey of Wyalusing.

Hair salons also have the green light to reopen.

Both hair stylists and customers are anxious for Friday.

"I have missed my clients and I have missed seeing the different people and the interaction, it's going to be nice," said Kim Shafer the owner of Stylin' Station.

"I have been wearing a hat for the last several weeks many times when I go out in public," said Pat Kirkowski of Troy.

Kim Shafer says her salon will have some new operating rules.

All salons must operate at a 50% capacity.

"We will ask everybody to wear a mask, if they don't it will have to be for a health reason I assume but we will be wearing masks and we will be sanitizing in between every client."