Area childcare workers thankful for grants, hoping for more help

It's been a hard year for childcare workers, and there's worry about the months ahead.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Childcare workers are considered essential and have been working throughout the pandemic.

They said it has been hard, working to care for kids, keep them safe and healthy, and keep those childcare facilities sanitized.

“Very crazy, unconventional, kind of taking everything day by day because you never know what’s going to happen from one day to the next, cases if children become positive," said Jill Simons of Sisters Early Learning Center in Frackville.

State leaders said there is about 20 million available for childcare worker grants right now.

It could help more than 30-thousand workers statewide.

The money comes, in part, from a federal program that subsidizes childcare costs.

“I think it makes the childcare workers feel like they are seen and we are grateful for that but the bad part about that is the money comes from the ERA grants I just wish it would have come from a different source because I kind of feel like it’s robbing Peter to pay Paul. A lot of childcare centers worked really hard for more than 600 dollars and now they’re dispersing it to every childcare center," said Katie Robinson of Blessings Christian Daycare in Rome.

Childcare workers said they appreciate the grants but they could use more help, especially since there is no telling how much longer the pandemic will last.

“We’re having a hard time even getting supplies, everything is sold out, I think I they would help us in that aspect it would help everybody," said Holly Bindie of Sisters Early Learning Center in Frackville.

“We don’t know from one week to another if we have to close down," said Simons.

In his 2021/2022 budget plan outlined earlier this week, Governor Wolf called for millions more in funding for childcare throughout the state.