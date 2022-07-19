988 mental health hotline is now live

Getting help in a mental health crisis is now just three digits away.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — But advocates say - the move *could* come with a catch.

The 10-digit suicide hotline number was replaced over the weekend with the 988 lifeline.

If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, you can now call or text that number and talk with a trained professional.

The head of the national alliance on mental illness in our area says this is a positive step.

But without support from the state, the surge in calls to 988 might strain the system.

"The state of Pennsylvania itself actually has not really launched a big promotional campaign for this. And that's because they haven't devoted any funding to it," said Marie Onukiavage, NAMI Executive Director.

Advocates say the change will save money in the long run by reducing the number of police & EMS responses that come with a 911 call.

It's expected that most calls to 988 will be resolved over the phone.