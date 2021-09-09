'Remembering Our Fallen Memorial' in Scranton

Folks have set up a memorial to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With motorcycle engines blaring, the "National Remembering Our Fallen Memorial" was given a ceremonial military escort to McDade Park in Scranton Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to those who served our country and died during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The memorial travels all around the nation and it is no stranger to Scranton.

It was here three years ago.

Organizer Kendra Lynn knew it would be competitive to get the memorial back here again for the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

So, she asked years in advance to have it come back.

It means a great deal to her because her brother, Staff Sergeant Steven Tudor, was killed in Iraq in 2007.

"My brother is on this wall and bringing him back to the area where he was raised and lived means so much. It makes it real for everyone around us to remember these faces. To know this is real, they're not here anymore. Each one of them made a sacrifice for us," says Lynn.