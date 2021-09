First responders read the names of the 343 New York City Firefighters who lost their lives.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Members of a hose company in Lackawanna County came together to honor their fellow first responders who lost their lives two decades ago.

Eagle Hose Company No. 1 of Dickson City hosted its annual September 11th Memorial Service at the station.

