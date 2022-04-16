Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania - Saturday, April 16

The Department of Health confirms 1,336 new cases and 14 additional deaths statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania has registered more than 1,200 cases of Coronavirus for a fifth straight day.

Saturday's total of 1,336 new cases is down from each of the previous two days. The state tallied tallied more than 1,600 new cases on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday's update from the Department of Health also included 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Four of those additional deaths came from counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Bradford, Columbia, Luzerne and Monroe counties each recorded one death on Saturday.