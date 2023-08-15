High-tech connection for heart patients | Healthwatch 16

Geisinger doctors are now using technology that measures a patient's heart health from home, which can limit the time they have to spend at the doctor's office.

DANVILLE, Pa. — We've heard time and time again that it's important to keep your heart healthy. Cardiologists say when fluid builds up in the body, it can indicate worsening heart failure.

Since sudden weight gain can mean fluid buildup, patients managing heart failure typically weigh themselves daily.

For some Geisinger patients, keeping track of their weight may soon be easier.

"Now we can actually have specific wearable devices that can measure their heart rate, blood pressure, pulse ox, etc.," said Dr. Vishal Mehra, medical director for Geisinger's ConnectedCare 365.

Geisinger's CC365 program uses technology to help patients manage chronic diseases from their own homes.

"Remote patient monitoring pilots like this allow us to extend our access and reach into the homes, really to the patients who need it," said Emily Fry, Geisinger vice president of innovation operations.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration approved a cardiac scale that allows doctors to track a patient's weight and certain metrics that signal if that patient is going into heart failure.

Patients only have to step on the scale every day.

"The folks who are taking care of these patients can see what the scale is telling us. If we notice the numbers are on an up-trend, then we know this person is potentially getting into trouble, and we can do specific medical interventions to prevent them really getting symptomatic and having to come into the hospital," Dr. Mehra said.

Doctors say the smart scale can help them catch a problem before it develops.

"We are able to provide better care. Most of the time, the care can occur in the home, so they don't have to go to the hospital. Potentially, it could save overall health care costs too," Dr. Mehra added.

Geisinger is doing a study using this cardiac scale and is looking for 200 patients to participate. If you think you are a candidate, talk to your doctor.