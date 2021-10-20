Vaccination plans for children ages 5 to 11

The Biden administration said Wednesday it has enough doses for all 28 million kids in that age group.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there have been more than 130,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children over the last week nationwide. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control are expected to authorize vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 within a few weeks.

"There will be some work to do with regards to do with convincing folks to get their kids vaccinated, but I have a feeling at least one-quarter of the population would get it in our area," said Dr. Rutul Dalal, an infectious disease expert at UPMC Northcentral in Williamsport.

Dr. Dalal says the health system is planning and preparing now, so once the vaccine is approved for children, it can be given locally right away.

"If probably kids get it by early November, they should be ready for Christmas being fully vaccinated."

The White House outlined its plan to distribute doses of the vaccine as soon as it is authorized. The Biden administration said it has enough vaccines for all 28 million 5 to 11 year olds in the United States. 15 million doses will be ready to ship within a week after it is authorized.

Dr. Dalal says the biggest obstacle will be convincing people to get it.

"There's a lot of vaccine hesitancy in the communities in our area. But at the same time, I would think at least 25 percent of adults would be willing to give it to their kids in our area."