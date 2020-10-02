UK will forcibly quarantine people with new China virus

A British man who caught the virus in Asia appears to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

Britain has declared the new coronavirus that emerged from China a "serious and imminent threat to public health'' and has announced new measures to combat the spread of the disease.

The U.K. Department of Health and Social Care said people with the virus can now be forcibly quarantined and will not be free to leave.

It named two British hospitals as isolation facilities for those affected and designated the Chinese city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province as a “infected area.”

The change comes after a British man who caught the virus at a business conference in Asia appears to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.