State holding virtual town hall meeting on unemployment

Get information from state agencies on unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state is holding a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday for people who need help with unemployment benefits.

The Department of Labor and Industry is hosting a live virtual town hall from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, to share information about Pennsylvania’s regular unemployment compensation and other new COVID-19-related benefits programs.

A livestream for people with smart devices or computer access will be online at https://access.live/PAlabor. Those without internet access can listen by calling 1-833-380-0719, however access is limited so we ask that they be reserved for individuals who need them.

Participants will be able to ask questions live during the town hall. At the beginning of the event, the moderator will explain how to submit questions. To protect participants’ personal confidential information, questions about individual claims cannot be answered during the town hall.