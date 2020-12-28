Positive COVID-19 rate down in PA, no early lift on restrictions

On Monday, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health gave an update on the impact of COVID-19 in the state.
Dr. Rachel Levine says the statewide positivity rate is at 15.1%, slightly down from the previous week.
She says that shows that mitigation orders put in place earlier this month are working.
However, she would not say if current restrictions will be extended beyond Jan. 4th.
"We have been seeing that plateau and a slight decrease. Those are very positive, positive findings. But we are concerned that we could see an increase again in January if people do not stay the course, as I've been saying. If they travel a lot, if they participate in these types of gatherings, then we could see an increase again in January," said Dr. Levine.