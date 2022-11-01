Keeping count of COVID data

Daily figures don't count at-home positive tests, those results are not required to be reported to the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Positive COVID-19 daily case counts are high.

The latest variant mixed with post-holiday travel created another winter surge with numbers in the thousands.

These daily figures don't count at-home positive tests.

Those results are not required to be reported to the state.

'When we talk about overall cases in a particular area, we know that is an underestimate. The reason for that is, it is certainly reported if you get a positive test that is done through a laboratory. But, most people these days are either not being tested because their symptoms are so mild and are not bothering or they are doing home testing," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke's University Health Network.

So why continue to keep daily counts if all the positives aren't there?

A spokesperson from the State Department of Health says:

"COVID-19 case counts are still an important measure when you look at data over time, like the 7-day trends we produce in weekly data updates."

While keeping tabs on positive cases is important, doctors say a number to keep an eye on is COVID-related hospitalizations.

For the first time, the Department of Health did acknowledge that not all COVID patients are in hospitals because of COVID; some are going to the hospital for other reasons and then testing positive but the state did not provide full data on that.

Some states, like Massachusetts, have moved to reporting that data daily.

While not required by the state of Pennsylvania, St. Luke's started to keep tabs back in December when Omicron took hold.

"Roughly about a third, if not less than that, are associated with COVID, but it's not their primary diagnosis. Obviously, we are still working through some December statistics to get a more exact figure," said Dr. Jahre.

The Department of Health said any COVID-positive patient still puts a strain on hospitals because staff then have to treat the person with extra PPE and COVID care guidelines.

Kendra Aucker is the CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.

"I think it's a mixed bag. I think it gives you an accurate sense of the severity of the illness. But whether you're a COVID patient who is severely ill or whether you're a COVID patient getting your ankle repaired, my staff have to treat you like a COVID patient. You're contagious," said Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital.

Both the state Department of Health and doctors say the best way to keep yourself out of the hospital is to get vaccinated and boosted.