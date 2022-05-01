More kids getting COVID, says Geisinger pediatrics

Janet Weis Children's Hospital has seen more than 200 COVID cases in children since the start of the pandemic.

DANVILLE, Pa. — The holiday season is over and it's back to school for most children in our area.

At the same time, more children are getting sick with COVID-19.

Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital near Danville currently has six kids admitted with coronavirus.

"Our hope is we'll be able to turn those around but we worry that behind them may be a greater incremental surge because of the holiday. I think we're all worried about what does the next week look like," said Dr. Frank Maffei, Chair of Geisinger's Department of Pediatrics.

Dr. Maffei says Janet Weis Children's Hospital has seen more than 200 COVID cases in children since the start of the pandemic.

Around 25% have required intensive care.

He is concerned about the Omicron variant.

"They are getting the disease more likely from unvaccinated adults than vaccinated adults, although even vaccinated adults can spread disease," he said.

Dr. Maffei says even children who are coming in with issues such as appendicitis or injuries are also testing positive for COVID-19.

"Because it is so prevalent in the community right now," he said.

According to Geisinger, more than 18% of Pennsylvania's current positive COVID tests are in children.

But that number is higher in parts of our area.

"Monroe County, some of the northeast counties, really are seeing a significant rise not only in adults but in pediatric patients testing positive for COVID," Dr. Maffei said.

As children return to school, Dr. Maffei recommends masks and vaccines for those who are eligible.