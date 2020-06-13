COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Saturday, June 13

State announces 463 new coronavirus infections

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 78,462 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Saturday, June 13.

There were 463 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,211 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 49 new deaths.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 496,589 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there have been 16,546 resident cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, and 2,920 cases among employees at 637 distinct facilities in45counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.