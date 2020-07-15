COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, July 15

Over 900 new coronavirus infections reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 97,665 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Wednesday, July 15.

There were 994 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,957 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/15/20 at 12:00 am):

• 994 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 97,665 total cases statewide

• 6,957 deaths statewide

• 870,984 patients tested negative to date



More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 15, 2020

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,284 of our total cases are in health care workers.