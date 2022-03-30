Eligible customers can either schedule an appointment for a booster or simply walk into any location.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Just one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved a second COVID-19 booster for Americans 50 and older, Rite Aid announced all of its Pennsylvania locations are now offering the shot.

According to a media release from the drugstore chain, eligible customers can either schedule an appointment for a booster or simply walk into any location.

Those eligible for the shot include any Americans 50 and older, but only if it has been at least four months since their last dose. However, some younger individuals with "severely weakened immune systems" may also receive a fourth dose.

The FDA and CDC booster authorization only applies to the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines. Those who received an initial or booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may also get the Moderna or Pfizer shot as their second booster.

Rite Aid officials noted that customers can receive their second boosters at its locations even if they did not go to Rite Aid for their initial vaccines. Company executives said they encourage anyone eligible to get vaccinated.

"To date, Rite Aid has administered over 15 million COVID-19 vaccinations and encourages anyone who hasn't received their primary vaccination series to do so, and to get their booster shots when eligible," said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid.