COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 23

State adds more than 5,000 new cases
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 5,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 799,957.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 decreased to 10.5% over last week. 

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, January 22, there were 205 new deaths reported for a total of 20,526 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. 

There are 4,169 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 822 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.