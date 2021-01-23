COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 23

State adds more than 5,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 5,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 799,957.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 decreased to 10.5% over last week.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, January 22, there were 205 new deaths reported for a total of 20,526 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.