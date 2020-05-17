COVID-19 update for Sunday, May 17

State again reports less than 1,000 new cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health announced the latest coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania in a release. As of midnight Sunday, there are 623 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 62,234. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The Department of Health also announced 15 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,418 total deaths.

There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are aged 65 or older.