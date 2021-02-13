COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 13

More than 4,000 new cases statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 892,344.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 12, there were 113 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at eight percent.