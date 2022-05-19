COVID-19 therapeutic medications are now available at all GIANT in-store pharmacies

All stores have at either Molnupiravir or Paxlovid, two oral medications, in-stock. Customers must have a prescription for both medications, the company says.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 18.

The GIANT Company announced two COVID-19 therapeutic medicines are now available at GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia.

These medications to treat COVID-19 must be prescribed by a customer’s healthcare provider, the company said.

All stores have at either Molnupiravir or Paxlovid in-stock. If you are more likely to get very sick or be hospitalized from COVID-19, and you test positive, these are the only products available to be taken orally and can be dispensed from a retail pharmacy.

Therapeutics are free for everyone regardless of insurance status or coverage. Customers will be asked for their insurance card to cover the dispensing fee, but those without insurance will be given the product free of charge.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at all 133 in-store pharmacies to those who are currently eligible. Initial doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to booster doses are available at all GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies to adults 18 and above.

COVID-19 vaccine type may vary by location. Pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer to teens ages 12-17. Parental consent is required, and parent/guardian must be on site.

No appointment is needed, walk-ins are welcome. Customers can save time by booking an appointment online at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines or martinsfoods.com/pages/tgc-vaccines.