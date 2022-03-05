COVID-19 update for Saturday, March 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 1,158 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,762,855 cases.
The Department of Health did not report any new deaths Saturday. There are 43,525 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.
NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:
BRADFORD: 14,853 (193 deaths)
CARBON: 15,174 (283 deaths)
CENTRE: 34,838 (343 deaths)
CLINTON: 8989 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 14,929 (240 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 42,943 (732 deaths)
LUZERNE: 72,979 (1314 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,258 (506 deaths)
MONROE: 36,685 (510 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4482 (91 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,677 (521 deaths)
PIKE: 9907 (92 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,200 (658 deaths)
SNYDER: 8047 (152 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1045 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 7645 (105 deaths)
TIOGA: 7886 (189 deaths)
UNION: 11,608 (151 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,008 (166 deaths)
WYOMING: 5036 (100 deaths)
LEHIGH: 88,875 (1227 deaths)
NORTHAMPTON: 78,907 (1069 deaths)