COVID-19 update for Saturday, April 2

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 653 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,782,827.
There are 44,313 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 18 new deaths.
More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.
NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:
BRADFORD: 15,110 (200 deaths)
CARBON: 15,854 (290 deaths)
CENTRE: 35,097 (346 deaths)
CLINTON: 9029 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 15,027 (243 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 43,373 (758 deaths)
LUZERNE: 73,399 (1342 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,380 (511 deaths)
MONROE: 36,920 (517 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4511 (93 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,794 (529 deaths)
PIKE: 10,119 (95 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,390 (674 deaths)
SNYDER: 8095 (155 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1049 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 7777 (107 deaths)
TIOGA: 7999 (192 deaths)
UNION: 11,679 (153 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,115 (169 deaths)
WYOMING: 5066 (104 deaths)