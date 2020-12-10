COVID-19 Update: 1,088 new cases listed

The Department of Health reports 18 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 173,304 total coronavirus infections in the state on Monday, October 12.

The department has listed 1,088 new cases, in addition to 1,166 new cases reported on Sunday, October 11 for a two-day total of 2,254 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, October 11, and 18 new deaths reported for Monday, October 12 for a total of 8,368 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

