COVID-19 Update: 9,834 new positive cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Saturday, Dec. 19, that there were 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 548,489.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, December 18, there were 217 new deaths reported for a total of 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 6,147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website.