COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 20

State adds more than 2,800 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 2,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 911,591.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, February 19, there were 90 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 23,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,061 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 441 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.