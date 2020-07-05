Banksy donates painting honoring health care workers to UK hospital

Banksy also left a note for hospital workers, which read: 'Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white.'

SOUTHAMPTON, UK — Street artist Banksy has donated artwork honoring health care workers to the University Hospital Southampton in the UK.

The piece features a child wearing a t-shirt and overalls playing with a doll dressed as a nurse wearing a face mask and cape. Batman and Spider-Man dolls sit in a basket on the floor next to the child.

"So proud to reveal this amazing piece of art Painting for Saints, created by #Banksy as a thank you to all those who work with and for the NHS and our hospital," tweeted Paula Head, Chief Executive at the University Hospital Southampton with a photo of the artwork. "An inspirational backdrop to pause and reflect in these unprecedented times."

Banksy later confirmed it was his work after posting photos of it on his Instagram account.

In the post's caption, Banksy named the artwork "Game Changer."

BBC reported the artist left a note for hospital staff with the painting that read, "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white."

Head explained in her tweet that the artwork will be on display at the hospital only temporarily. BBC explained that the painting will be auctioned off to raise money for the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

In April during the coronavirus lockdown, Banksy shared images of his bathroom, which was covered in rat illustrations wreaking havoc. His captions said, "My wife hates it when I work from home."

More than 3.7 million people worldwide have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johns Hopkins University reports the UK has more than 202,000 cases and 30,000 deaths.