In Your Neighborhood

With spring in full swing, the Lackawanna Historical Society is planning a full slate of virtual programs. The biweekly zoom lecture series called, “Lackawanna Past Times,” continues. They highlight local communities, First Ladies and mine subsidence. At 2 p.m. Friday, April 23rd, join the lecture to celebrate “200 Years of Covington Township” with North Pocono historian Ted Baird.

Good Things Are Happening in Lackawanna County, Saturday, April 24th. The Keystone Mission will be holding a yard sale from 9 a.m. until Noon, and items are only $1 each. Items range from children and adult clothing to household items and can be either used or new. Keystone Mission is at 8 West Olive Street in Scranton. No registration is needed for the event, and masks will be required.