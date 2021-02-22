In Your Neighborhood

Virtual SUMMIT Sum Up
You want the best for your children but trying to visit daycares during the pandemic is tough. That’s why a local early learning center is hoping to get you the information you need without leaving your home. Check out Virtual SUMMIT Sum Up to learn all about SUMMIT Early Learning Center. They will be explaining their programs and the counties they serve. Join them, via Zoom, February 25 from 9:30 until 11 a.m.
Lackawanna Historical Society "Past Times"
Winter is a good reason to stay inside and learn about your hometown. The Lackawanna Historical Society has a full slate of online lectures on local history topics, from the Underground Railroad to women in media. Programs are presented biweekly on Friday afternoons via Zoom and available on their YouTube channel as well. Friday, February 26, tune in at 2 p.m. for a look at the personal side of Mrs. Thomas Jefferson.