In Your Neighborhood

Good Things are Happening in Susquehanna, Luzerne, Lackawanna County, September 11-15

Used Book Sale and Historical Exhibits

If you’re looking for a new book to read, then head to Susquehanna County, Saturday, September 11th. The Harford Historical Society is sponsoring a Used Book Sale and historical exhibits. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Soldiers Orphan School in Kingsley. Hard cover books are 50 cents and paperbacks are 25 cents. They ask for cash only. There is no charge to see the historical exhibits.

West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival

The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival is back after having to cancel last year due to Covid. The festival will be Saturday, September 11th and Sunday the 12th and will celebrate 50 years! Enjoy a parade, Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest and food stand. There will be less vendors than what you’d normally see, but you can still enjoy about 25-30 craft vendors during the weekend event. The festival helps the town get cleaned up and back on its feet.

Outreach Center for Community Resources Community Celebration