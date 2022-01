Join Jimmy and Susie Connors for "Love Letters" by A.R. Gurney on February 12th and 13th. Also, Actors Circle presents the classic comedy "My Three Angels". The show will run from February 17th to the 27th. Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. Visit ActorsCircle.com for more information. Both productions held at Providence Playhouse in Scranton.