International Christmas Card Day 2021 deals and offers

With Christmas just around the corner, get a head start on finishing up your holiday shopping with these great Christmas card deals.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 24, 2020.

Today marks International Christmas Card Day, dating all the way back to 1875 when the first U.S. Christmas card was made, according to National Today.

Christmas is just shy of two weeks away as Americans begin to finish up their holiday shopping. But, no gift is complete without a heartfelt card.

As you're checking presents off the gift list this year for family and loved ones, take advantage of these great Christmas Card Day deals today to complete your holiday shopping.

Check out our compiled list below (if you do not see your event and would like it to be added, email us at news@fox43.com):

CVS: Now through Dec. 11, CVS is offering all of their holiday shoppers 50% off their photo orders and invitations with the promo code: MERRY50.

Hallmark: Hallmark, the creator of the modern Christmas card, is offering customers who buy a box of holiday cards a "buy one, get one 50% off" promotion through Dec. 19. This offer is available to holiday shoppers both in-person and online.

Staples: Staples is giving customers 30% off custom holiday cards and invitations through Dec. 18. This offer is available both in stores and online. Cards are typically delivered in five to seven business days.

Barnes & Noble: Barnes and Noble is also giving shoppers a "buy one, get one 50% off" deal on all their boxed holiday cards. This offer is valid now until the morning of Dec. 26., both in-person and online.

Walgreens: You can get 60% off canvas prints with the promo code: BLIZZARD60 at checkout. This offer is valid both in store and online through Dec. 11.

And if that wasn't enough, they threw in an additional 60% off on floating frames with the promo code: FROSTYFRAMES. This offer is only available online through Dec. 11.

Walmart: Walmart is offering their shoppers a deal as low as 27 cents off their holiday photo cards.

Snapfish: For those looking to quickly shop online this year, Snapfish is offering customers 70% off their card selection with the promo code: GLEEBCC70 today only. Don't miss out!