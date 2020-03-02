Pet Adoption Resources

Bradford County:
Animal Care Sanctuary
PO Box A
East Smithfield, PA 18817
Phone: 570-596-2200
Bradford County Humane Society:
Po Box 179 Route 220
Ulster, PA 18850
Phone: 570-888-2114
Fax: 570-888-8707
Email: bradfordchs@cyberquest.com
Clinton County:
Clinton County SPCA
33 Mill Hill Rd.
Lock Haven, PA 17745
Phone: 570-748-4756
Fax: 570-748-4756(call)
Email: ccspca@cub.kcnet.org
Columbia County:
Animal Resource Center
PO Box 439
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Phone: 570-784-3669
Email: vicki@nokillarc.org
Haven to Home Canine Rescue
625 Hillside Drive
Berwick, PA 18603
Phone: 570-884-5067
Email: haventohome@gmail.com
PSPCA-Danville Branch
2801 Bloom Rd.
Danville, PA 17821
Phone: 570-275-0340
Email: rgreiner@pspca.org
Lackawanna County:
Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
967 Griffin Pond Rd.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Phone: 570-586-3700
Fax: 570-586-4375
Email: hslc@icontech.com
International Society of Animal Rights
Phone: 570-586-2200
Fax: 570-586-9580
Email: contact@isaronline.org
NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue
PO Box 3953
Scranton, PA 18505
Phone: 570-357-8032
Email: nepapet@gmail.com
St. Cats & Dogs Inc.
c/o 1900 E. Gibson St.
Scranton, PA 18510
570-604-4008
Lycoming County:
2805 South Reach Rd.
Williamsport, PA 17701
Phone: 570-322-4646
Fax: 570-322-6886
Monroe County:
Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM)
3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr.
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-3647
Camp Papillon Pet Adoption and Rescue
PO Box 332
Stroudsburg, PA 18354
Phone: 570-420-0450
Eastern Pennsylvania Animal Alliance
PO Box 23
Sciota, PA 18354
Phone: 570-994-5846
Fax: 570-992-6596
Email: info@epaaonline.com
Monroe Animal League
PO Box 23
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Phone: 570-476-8444
Email: info@monroe-animals.org
Monroe Animal League Facebook Page
PASPCA: Monroe County Branch
RR #1 Box 1237
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Phone: 570-421-6761
Pocono Animal Rescue
PO Box 582
Bartonsville, PA 18321
Phone: 570-476-1464
Fax: 570-424-8384
Montour County:
PSPCA-Danville Branch
2801 Bloom Rd.
Danville, PA 17821
Phone: 570-275-0340
Email: rgreiner@pspca.org
Northumberland County:
Mommy and Me Rescue
610 E. 5th Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
Phone: 570-847-0144
Pike County:
Pike County Humane Society
Po Box 255
189 Lee Rd, Shohola
Milford, PA 18337
Phone: 570-296-7654
Schuylkill County:
Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue
PO Box 132
New Ringgold, PA 17960
Email: diane@charwillkennels.com
Hillside SPCA
Po Box 233 Cressona Road
Pottsville, PA 17901
Phone: 570-622-7769
Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA
18 Wertz Drive
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Phone: 570-345-3540
Fax: 570-345-3541
Email: rsm_spca@yahoo.com
Equine Protection Network
Po Box 232
Friedensburg, PA 17933
Phone: 570-345-6440
Snyder County:
Please see surrounding counties for your nearest humane organization.
Sullivan County:
Please see surrounding counties for your nearest humane organization.
Susquehanna County:
PASPCA Branch: Susquehanna County Humane
PO Box 485
Montrose, PA 18801
Phone: 570-278-1228
Fax: 570-278-0284
Email: CManchester@stny.rr.com
True Friends Animal Welfare Center
16332 Route 706
Montrose, PA 18801
Phone: 570-278-1228
Union County:
Please see surrounding counties for your nearest humane organization.
Wayne County:
Dessin Animal Shelter
138 Miller Dr
Honesdale, PA 18431
Phone: 570-253-4037
Fax: 570-253-4745
Wyoming County:
Endless Mountains Animal League
P.O.Box 306
Factoryville, PA 18419
Phone: 570-945-3391
Humane Society of Wyoming County
P.O. Box 478
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Phone: 570-836-4745