Pet Adoption Resources

There are a number of groups and agencies in the area offering resources for those looking to adopt a pet.
Bradford County:

Animal Care Sanctuary

PO Box A

East Smithfield, PA 18817

Phone: 570-596-2200

animalcaresanctuary.org


Bradford County Humane Society:

Po Box 179 Route 220

Ulster, PA 18850

Phone: 570-888-2114

Fax: 570-888-8707

Email: bradfordchs@cyberquest.com

petfinder.org/shelters/PA19.html



Clinton County:


Clinton County SPCA

33 Mill Hill Rd.

Lock Haven, PA 17745

Phone: 570-748-4756

Fax: 570-748-4756(call)

Email: ccspca@cub.kcnet.org

clintoncountyspca.com


Columbia County:

Animal Resource Center

PO Box 439

Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Phone: 570-784-3669

Email: vicki@nokillarc.org

Haven to Home Canine Rescue

625 Hillside Drive

Berwick, PA 18603

Phone: 570-884-5067

Email: haventohome@gmail.com

PSPCA-Danville Branch

2801 Bloom Rd.

Danville, PA 17821

Phone: 570-275-0340

Email: rgreiner@pspca.org

pspca.org


Lackawanna County:

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

967 Griffin Pond Rd.

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Phone: 570-586-3700

Fax: 570-586-4375

Email: hslc@icontech.com

International Society of Animal Rights

Phone: 570-586-2200

Fax: 570-586-9580

Email: contact@isaronline.org

isaronline.org

NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue

PO Box 3953

Scranton, PA 18505

Phone: 570-357-8032

Email: nepapet@gmail.com

St. Cats & Dogs Inc.

c/o 1900 E. Gibson St.

Scranton, PA 18510

570-604-4008

Email: stcatsanddogsscranton@gmail.com


Lycoming County:

2805 South Reach Rd.

Williamsport, PA 17701

Phone: 570-322-4646

Fax: 570-322-6886

lycomingspca.org

Monroe County:

Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM)

3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr.

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

(570) 421-3647

awsomanimals.org/

Camp Papillon Pet Adoption and Rescue

PO Box 332

Stroudsburg, PA 18354

Phone: 570-420-0450

camppapillon.org

Eastern Pennsylvania Animal Alliance

PO Box 23

Sciota, PA 18354

Phone: 570-994-5846

Fax: 570-992-6596

Email: info@epaaonline.com

epaaonline.com

Monroe Animal League

PO Box 23

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Phone: 570-476-8444

Email: info@monroe-animals.org

Monroe Animal League Facebook Page

PASPCA: Monroe County Branch

RR #1 Box 1237

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Phone: 570-421-6761

Pocono Animal Rescue

PO Box 582

Bartonsville, PA 18321

Phone: 570-476-1464

Fax: 570-424-8384

poconoanimalrescue.org

Montour County:

PSPCA-Danville Branch

2801 Bloom Rd.

Danville, PA 17821

Phone: 570-275-0340

Email: rgreiner@pspca.org

pspca.org

Northumberland County:

Mommy and Me Rescue

610 E. 5th Street

Mount Carmel, PA 17851

Phone: 570-847-0144

mommyandmerescue.com

Pike County:

Pike County Humane Society

Po Box 255

189 Lee Rd, Shohola

Milford, PA 18337

Phone: 570-296-7654

pikecountyhs.blogspot.com

Schuylkill County:

Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue

PO Box 132

New Ringgold, PA 17960

Email: diane@charwillkennels.com

Hillside SPCA

Po Box 233 Cressona Road

Pottsville, PA 17901

Phone: 570-622-7769

hillsidespca.com

Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA

18 Wertz Drive

Pine Grove, PA 17963

Phone: 570-345-3540

Fax: 570-345-3541

Email: rsm_spca@yahoo.com

rsmspca.org

Equine Protection Network

Po Box 232

Friedensburg, PA 17933

Phone: 570-345-6440

equineprotectionnetwork.com

Snyder County:

Please see surrounding counties for your nearest humane organization.

Sullivan County:

Please see surrounding counties for your nearest humane organization.

Susquehanna County:

PASPCA Branch: Susquehanna County Humane

PO Box 485

Montrose, PA 18801

Phone: 570-278-1228

Fax: 570-278-0284

Email: CManchester@stny.rr.com

petfinder.com/shelters/PA91.html

True Friends Animal Welfare Center

16332 Route 706

Montrose, PA 18801

Phone: 570-278-1228

http://www.truefriendsawc.com

Union County:

Please see surrounding counties for your nearest humane organization.

Wayne County:

Dessin Animal Shelter

138 Miller Dr

Honesdale, PA 18431

Phone: 570-253-4037

Fax: 570-253-4745

dessinshelter.com

Wyoming County:

Endless Mountains Animal League

P.O.Box 306

Factoryville, PA 18419

Phone: 570-945-3391

www.endlessmtanimalleague.com

Humane Society of Wyoming County

P.O. Box 478

Tunkhannock, PA 18657

Phone: 570-836-4745