LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's a winter trip to Union Cellars, Lewisburg's newest winery. We stopped by to visit with the owners as they explained the science and art of wine making. They also rolled out the "red and white" carpet with their beautiful and bountiful charcuterie board and a flight of their favorite vintages. This picturesque winery is located on the family farm and offers lovely views and wine tastings outdoors by the cozy fire pits.