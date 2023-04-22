Home and Backyard's Spring Fever: The Factory

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE FACTORY

The Factory in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre features custom-choices in their furniture pieces. They offer Amish-Made dining room and bedroom sets, sofas and mattresses. You can also find outdoor patio furniture featuring Amish-Made poly lumber furniture, rattan seating and dining groups, and firepits. Owner Corey Fangio showed some of his latest custom offerings in poly patio furniture featuring outdoor upholstery pieces.