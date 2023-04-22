WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE FACTORY
The Factory in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre features custom-choices in their furniture pieces. They offer Amish-Made dining room and bedroom sets, sofas and mattresses. You can also find outdoor patio furniture featuring Amish-Made poly lumber furniture, rattan seating and dining groups, and firepits. Owner Corey Fangio showed some of his latest custom offerings in poly patio furniture featuring outdoor upholstery pieces.
Home and Backyard's Spring Fever: The Factory
Customizable Outdoor Poly Furniture For Your Porch or Patio
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE FACTORY