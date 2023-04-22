Home and Backyard's Spring Fever: Perez Design Build Remodel

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGNMENT SPONSORED BY PEREZ DESIGN BUILD REMODEL
Perez Design Build Remodel is a full service Design/Build firm, with a 40-year history providing clients in Wyoming, Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Luzerne Counties a full range of residential remodeling and construction services - from home renovation and design, to custom home construction.
Whether you want a basic kitchen remodel, a new bathroom, or a custom designed dream home, they will work with you to meet your goals. At their in-house Inspiration Center, you can select from hundreds of quality products and finishes. Their designers are ready to assist you in deciding which styles and products will work best for your remodeling and home improvement needs.
Paul visited Perez Design Build Remodel to look at some of the latest products in siding, roofing, windows and more.