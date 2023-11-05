x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Home & Backyard

Make A Beautiful Shade Container Garden With Brookside Acres Greenhouse

Perfect for your porch or patio shade areas

More Videos

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY BROOKSIDE ACRES GREENHOUSES  Finding plants for a shade area may seem like a difficult task.  However, the folks at Brookside Acres Greenhouse show you what plants to choose in a variety of sizes, colors and textures that make for a lovely shade container garden.  

Brookside Acres Greenhouse is a state of the art facility and is family owned and operated, offering a wide variety of high quality plants including annuals, perennials, vegetables, and herbs, succulents, shrubs, tropicals, and more! They specialize in custom container gardening and designing. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out