Ace Of Hearts Mac N' Cheese by The Looking Glass Café

KINGSTON, Pa. — It doesn't matter if you are "late for a very important date" at the Looking Glass Café, owner Dez Sabecky will be ready to cook up something amazing for you from her Alice in Wonderland-themed menu. When we visited she prepared her "Ace of Hearts" signature mac n' cheese, and another one of her gourmet mac n' cheese dishes the 2,5 and 7- with a multitude of toppings.