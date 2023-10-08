Spirits, Fine Fare and A Building With An Amazing 153 year History

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Home and Backyard's Jackie Lewandoski visits John Ryan Brewery in Williamsport. Owned by husband and wife team John and Andrea Roskowski. John Ryan Brewery offers craft beer along with artisan small plates, entrees and desserts. When we visited John prepared a fabulous dish featuring Parisian Gnocchi and Wagyu! We also had the opportunity to taste a flight of some of their craft beers brewed right on site.

You will find at 151 East 3rd Street a magnificent French Second Empire structure which is 153 years young and ready for its next life. John R. T. Ryan built the mansion for his family in 1870 and operated his multiple business ventures in the office between his home and the Tinsman mansion next door.