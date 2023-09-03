House Plant Check Up

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — It's always a good time to check up on your houseplants. But now that we are through the winter the time is right to take a look to see how they are doing. The winter can be an interesting time for house plants. Your home heating system can make the air very dry. Some plants may like this but others may not. Paul Epsom shows you how to make an assessment of your house plants to see what you need to do to keep them happy, healthy and growing strong for the spring and summer months ahead.