Home & Backyard

It's A Bit Of Heaven And Earth

This Café And Gift Shop Serves Up A Menu with Coffee, Sandwiches and Desserts With A Dash Of Food For The Soul.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Whether you are looking to have a latte, a sandwich or satisfy your sweet tooth, Heaven & Earth Gift Shop and Café in Scranton is a peaceful oasis where you can relax from the hustle and bustle of your day, get a bite to eat and maybe even pick up a little something to help sooth the soul!  

We visited Heaven and Earth where they were celebrating springtime with a fresh fruit parfait topped with a marshmallow Easter peep and a steaming frothy espresso!

Owner Janine Evanish also showed us some ideas for some heavenly Easter gift ideas for all ages.  

